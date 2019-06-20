Queens locations embrace Pride Month by taking part in Project Rainbow

Throughout the month of June, New York City is teaming up with NYC & Company to host WorldPride NYC 2019. As the month goes on, many New York City entities will take part in Project Rainbow, which empowers member businesses to unify their branding in celebration of the event.

During Pride Month, Project Rainbow will be amplified by supporters such as the NYC Ferry in cooperation with the Economic Development Corporation, MTA with limited-edition MetroCards, LaGuardia Terminal B and so much more, aligning with the celebration of pride and the Stonewall Uprising’s 50th anniversary.

“New York City is the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement and has played a significant role in the progress the global movement has made. This month our City will host WorldPride to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. Lighting our skyline will remind LGBTQ people around the world that New York City will always be a beacon of hope and a place to call home,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

LaGuardia Terminal B has been displaying Project Rainbow digital welcome signage throughout the month of June. On June 30, Resorts World Casino NYC in Ozone Park will put on a full screen to quarter screen light show, and from 8:31 pm to midnight. Bar 360 curtains will rotate the rainbow colors and lights within the casino will all rotate through the rainbow colors and lights in the Porte cachet will all rotate through the rainbow colors.

Additionally, Resorts World Casino NYC is partnering with Queens Centers for Progress to display the Red Wall Gallery exhibit, which highlights art pieces to represent love, equality and peace through the signature rainbow colors.

“Hosting the first-ever US WorldPride during the 50th anniversary of Stonewall will be a profound and historic moment for the LGBTQ+ community in New York City and around the world,” said Fred Dixon, NYC & Company’s president and CEO. “We are so grateful to all of our lighting partners for commemorating this significant milestone and helping us welcome as many as 4 million travelers who will experience our city’s diversity, inclusivity and vibrant spirit.”

For information on WorldPride–specific events, visit nycgo.com/worldpride. For more about LGBTQ+ in NYC, visit nycgo.com/lgbtq.