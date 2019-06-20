The first official day of summer is drawing near, and brand-new homes are popping up on the market every week. Whether you’re going for a single-family or multi-family home, there are plenty of homes in Queens to choose from.
This week we’re highlighting three homes that just hit the market; a couple of two-family homes that are a stone’s throw away from each other in Little Neck and a mint-condition colonial in Douglaston.
MLS: 3139106
42-28 Little Neck Pkwy., Little Neck, NY 11363
Listing Price: $1,700,000
Details: This two-family home in Little Neck offers homeowners a chance at potential income. Each unit has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room/dining room combo, an eat-in kitchen and a terrace, plus access to the basement and garage. The brick home sits within Community District 26 and is nearby restaurants, services and a park.
MLS: 3139487
42-32 Little Neck Pkwy., Little Neck, NY 11363
Listing Price: $1,700,000
Details: Like the above listing, this semi-detached two-family home offers space for your family and another opportunity for potential income. Each unit has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room/dining room combo, an eat-in kitchen and a terrace. The basement gives you storage space and the building’s attached garage offers parking space.
For more information, contact listing agents Carolyn Meenan at 917-796-2990 or Pattie Rifino at 646-361-3325.
MLS: 3139236
52-42 Douglaston Pkwy., Douglaston, NY 11362
Listing Price: $1,150,000
Details: This beautifully maintained Colonial is new to the market and in mint condition. Features include four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a formal living with a fireplace, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances, a detached garage with a private driveway, a spacious backyard and a full finished basement. The backyard has a back deck that is easily accessible through the kitchen.
For more information, contact listing agents Irene Nictas at 917-518-3031 or Evangelia Boudourakis at 917-751-6700.
