Creep exposes himself while riding the F train in Forest Hills: cops

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who exposed himself to a passenger while riding the F train in Forest Hills.

According to police, at 8:35 a.m. on June 5, a woman was riding a Queens-bound F train. As the train approached the Forest Hills—71st Avenue station, the victim saw an unknown man, who was sitting in front of her, exposing his genitals.

The victim alerted the train conductor and the suspect fled the train in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old black man with brown eyes, black hair and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie and sweat pants, white socks and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

