Sunnyside film fest features comedy, drama, horror and some wackiness

Laugh, cry, think, and party hearty.

Two Sunnyside venues — Thalía Spanish Theatre and Sanger Hall – will host the Blvd IV Film Festival from Thursday, June 27, through Sunday, June 30.

Featuring only local filmmakers, this fourth annual extravaganza will share 28 pieces, including comedies, documentaries, horror, and shorts in themed segments. Tickets are $10.

Opening night is at Thalía, which is at 41-17 Greenpoint Ave., on June 27, starting at 7 p.m. The theme is Juncture: Dramatic Shorts, and the lineup is as follows: “Good Girl” is about a teenager who fosters a bad girl persona until she meets a student who has been bullied to the point of self-harm; “Crush” is a mind-bender about a woman who marries a man she follows from a subway car; and “In the Land of Moonstones,” depicts an 11-year-old girl who falls in love for the first time while visiting her grandmother in Brighton Beach.

Thalía, which has seating for about 100 people, also hosts the second segment, Being: Documentary Shorts, on June 28 at 7 p.m. Here’s the schedule.

“Break the Camera” delves into World War II veteran Salvatore Pantozzi’s loving-but-complicated relationship with his granddaughter.

“meridians” juxtaposes space, surface, and subject with bodies, boundaries, and borders.

“How Capitalism Exploits Insecurities” is Lauren Greenfield’s investigation of consumerism.

“Mystic Lotus” explores the thoughts of a female survivor of childhood sexual abuse who gives birth to a daughter and watches her grow.

“For a Better Life” follows Fekri from his selling (for $100) at age five through his hospitalization, therapy, and group home life. He eventually forgives his family.

“Assigned Sex” explores gender and sexuality through a 23-year-old LGBTQ son of a preacher.

The next outing is Side Splitters: Comedic Shorts at Thalía on June 29 at 2 p.m. Here’s what to expect.

“Kangaroo” stars a man who’s offered $1 million to watch a film a day. He completes his mission, but not without some unforeseen complications.

“Tight Spot” is about a shoe shiner who discovers a walk-in customer’s dark secret.

“Gossip Ghouls” depicts a brutally honest breaking-and-entering crime.

“Sealand Cares!” portrays an unscrupulous theme park director who subtly — and not-so-subtly — tells a new assistant how to spin the facts.

“The Ghost and The Writer” is about a withdrawn young author who struggles to get along with his roommate: the ghost of an early 20th century actor.

“Coffee and a Donut” centers on Pablo, a young immigrant with limited English skills who struggles to order food at a diner.

The final Thalía program is on June 29 at 7 p.m. The theme is Cartesian Doubt: Dramatic/Experimental Shorts. Here’s what’s on tap.

“Away From You: Integration” shows an artist who starts a new project that changes her creativity and faith.

“Scarfaced” is about a recently released prisoner who must find a way to provide for his family in a world where he isn’t trusted.

“ACEDIA” shows a young man who is forced to confront his past failures while trying to create a positive future. He also has to find a cure for his mother’s deadly disease.

“Churros” is about a 15-year-old boy who lives with his street vendor mother in NYC. He has to make a huge decision after a local thug tries to befriend him.

“Apocalypse Mambo” ponders how two lost souls find love in New York.

Sanger Hall, a restaurant/beer hall/performance space at 48-20 Skillman Ave., hosts the final night, whose theme is Midnight Reverie: Music Video/Horror/Dark Comedy Shorts. To add to the general spookiness, the fun starts at midnight and proceeds into June 30. Here’s the skinny.

“Cloud 9” is a video with musician Devin White and rapper Anthony “Ant Wavy” Andrews.

“Your Man” is a fever dream date night with lush visuals and angst.

“Overripe: To The Dark Side” follows friends who are torn apart by a banana-wielding killer.

“MissUnderstood Monster” is a light look at menstruation.

“Big – Cocordion” is a music video about embracing reality and overcoming inner struggles.

“Box Whose Candle is the Sun” is based on a poem by Omar Khayyam.

“Bang. Bang” follows a hero who rides into a dusty western town to impart justice.

“Matryoshka” is a spooky tale of a Halloween party, an old doll, and an old poem that might unleash something more deadly than expected.

Sanger Hall will host the closing party on June 30 at 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Images: Blvd IV