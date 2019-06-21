The Queens Courier endorses Melinda Katz for District Attorney

The Queens Courier has chosen to endorse Melinda Katz for Queens District Attorney. Her 25 years of public service gives her a unique perspective on the needs and wants of the people of Queens County.

Not only does Katz know the communities she has served, they know her. Her time in the Borough Presidency has given her a unique perspective and understanding.

She has spent her decades-long career listening to the needs of her diverse communities and creating opportunities to bring the different cultures together. She has made her office a resource for those without a voice in our borough. Her knowledge and actions speak of a person prepared to uphold law and order while being a proactive reformer.

She has proven to have both a heart and a mind that can deal with the changing needs of the people while making sure to protect both her two boys and all of the other families and residents in our county. We are proud to endorse her.

Get out and vote Tuesday, June 25 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.!