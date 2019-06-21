Various local activities celebrate LGBTQ Pride, honor Stonewall Uprising

June is LGBTQ Pride Month, while 2019 is the 50th anniversary year of the Stonewall Uprising. And as always, Queens is in the center of the action with multi-cultural celebrations, especially this weekend.

Queens Museum will host an afternoon of storytelling, art-making, performances, and discussions related to the work of local LGBTQ activists on Saturday, June 22, starting at noon. Attendance is free.

Entitled “Stonewall 50: Celebrating the LGBTQ+ Civil Rights Movements in Queens,” the five-hour, multi-pronged event is organized via a partnership that includes such borough-based entities as the Caribbean Equality Project and Generation Q. (Plus, Block 13 of The AIDS Memorial Quilt is on view at the museum until June 30.)

Drag Queen Story Hour will start at noon. Aimed at children ages 3 to 8 and true to its name, drag queens will read stories in Spanish and English in an effort to promote literacy, introduce queer role models, and capture the imagination of childhood gender fluidity. (It’s also glamorous.)

Also at noon, the Caribbean Equality Project, an immigrant-led organization founded in Richmond Hill in 2013, will manage an Intergenerational Community Space. Organizers will screen short films from the group’s oral history project and the Queens Center for Gay Seniors LGBTQ Storytelling Project. An installation, a play area for kids, and community resource tables are also in the mix.

All the events are in Queens Museum, which is located in the NYC Building in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The rest of the afternoon’s program follows.

Generation Q, a Queens Community House after-school youth center for LGBTQ youth and allies between the ages of 13 and 21, will host an art-making space from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Abuela Taught Me, a botanica for Queer and Trans Black and Brown people, will lead the Afro-Taino Two Spirit Medicine Of The Caribbean Workshop from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Queens Theatre will present 50 one-minute plays by LGBTQ playwrights, followed by a community conversation from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Taranng Dance Troupe, which is affiliated with the Caribbean Equality Project, will offer a dance that incorporates Indian, West Indian, and Contemporary styles from 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lorena Borjas, founder and CEO of Colectivo Intercultural TRANSgrediendo, and Mohamed Q. Amin, founder and Executive Director of the Caribbean Equality Project, will participate in a panel discussion on LGBTQ activism from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. (They will speak in Spanish and English with interpretation available.)

Still more

As to be expected in a diverse, tolerant borough, Queens Museum isn’t the only venue with LGBTQ activity this weekend.

The Museum of the Moving Image will administer a 13-film series Grit and Glitter: Before and after Stonewall from Friday, June 21, to Saturday, July 6.

Curated by Donal Mosher and Michael Palmieri, who have worked together on documentaries, music videos, and live performances, this program features fiction, documentary, and experimental works that date to as far back as 1961. Some pushed boundaries, while others were subtle, but they all share surprising commonalities.

Here’s the schedule.

June 21, 7 p.m. “Flaming Creatures” (1962) and two shorts by George Kuchar, “Mosholu Holiday” and “Hold Me While I’m Naked.”

June 22, 2 p.m. “A Taste of Honey” (1961) portrays the tension between blood relatives and family humans create.

June 22, 4:30 p.m. “An Actor’s Revenge” (1963) follows a female-impersonating Kabuki actor who is a tragic hero and a do-gooding thief.

June 23, 4:30 p.m. “Portrait of Jason” (1967) spends a drunken night with Jason, a flamboyant hipster, self-proclaimed “stone whore,” and linguistic dynamo.

June 23, 7 p.m. “Teorema” (1968) is about a charming stranger who casually works his way through a Milanese bourgeoisie family’s estate, has sex with everyone, and then disappears. It’s in Italian with English subtitles.

June 28, 7 p.m. “Multiple Maniacs” (1970) is a freak show derivative that begins on a quiet suburban street where the star lures passers-by to dare to attend Lady Divine’s Cavalcade of Perversion.

June 29, 2 p.m. “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975) includes a botched bank robbery, a hostage situation, and a police standoff.

June 29, 4:30 p.m. and July 6, 3 p.m. “My Beautiful Laundrette” (1985) depicts a British love affair between a working class white punk and a young Pakistani man alienated from his affluent family.

June 29, 7 p.m. and June 30, 2 p.m. “Tropical Malady” (2004) is a romance between two men that transforms into a mind-altering tale of a soldier stalked by a shaman in the form of a tiger. It’s in Thai with English subtitles.

June 30, 4:40 p.m. “The Mouth of the Wolf” (2009) is about prisoner released to be with his true love, a trans woman working as a prostitute in Naples. It’s in Italian with English subtitles.

June 30, 6:30 p.m. “Strong Island” (2017) examines the violent death of the filmmaker’s brother 25 years prior, as well as the judicial system that allowed his killer to go free.

General admission is $15. All screenings take place in the Sumner M. Redstone Theater or the Celeste and Armand Bartos Screening Room.

The Museum of the Moving Image is at 36-01 35th Ave. in Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.

The Stonewall Uprising was a series of spontaneous demonstrations in reaction to a 1969 police raid of Stonewall Inn, a popular gay night club in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. It’s considered the catalyzing, straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back event that sparked the gay rights movement.

Images: One-Minute Play Festival (top); Queens Museum (bottom)