Astoria’s newest apartment building offers 57 units with rents starting at nearly $2,300 per month

Leasing has officially launched at Steinway & Graham, a new, six-story, luxury apartment building with top-notch details and amenities in Astoria.

Located at 34-01 Steinway St., the building was developed by Schuman Properties and offers 57 studio to three-bedroom homes with monthly rents ranging from $2,275 to $4,500. Marketing and leasing for the building is being exclusively handled by Modern Spaces.

“The addition of Steinway & Graham arrives at a great time, as Astoria’s real estate market continues to thrive,” said Eric Benaim, CEO of Modern Spaces. “The neighborhood has seen an uptick in interest from young families, which has spurred an increase in the average square footage per unit – Steinway & Graham certainly adds to this trend with its spacious, open layouts.”

Designed by Angelo NG & Anthony NG, Steinway & Graham’s residences range from 407 to 1,072 square feet. Each unit boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, wide plank oak flooring, quartz countertops, modern appliances and Grohe bathroom fixtures. Many of the two-bedroom units come with in-unit washers and dryers, and many also feature outdoor terraces.

Those who rent at Steinway & Graham will have access to a 3,000-square-foot rooftop deck; a fully equipped fitness facility; a resident lounge with a kitchenette, co-working area, WiFi and television; a laundry room; bicycle storage; a wireless video intercom system; and a separately managed on-site parking garage with electric vehicle charging station.

In addition to the apartments, the first two floors are designated for retail and are occupied by RIOULT Dance NY. The building is easily accessible by public transportation through the M and R trains and is right across the street from the Steinway Street subway station, and its surrounded by popular restaurants and bars.

For more information Steinway & Graham or to make an appointment with Modern Spaces, email steinwaygraham@modernspacesnyc.com or visit www.modernspacesnyc.com.