Jackson Heights man cuffed in neighborhood stabbing that left a homeless man dead

A Jackson Heights man was arrested on Friday in connection to a brutal stabbing that led to the death of a homeless man earlier this month.

Luis Lara Del Castillo, 31, was arrested in connection to the deadly June 21 stabbing. He was charged with manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, at 12:46 a.m. on June 2, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man being assaulted at the corner of 31st Avenue and 91st Street. Upon their arrival, officers from the 115th Precinct found 40-year-old Fabian Cymry with stab wounds to his torso.

Cymry was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries on June 7. His death was announced by the NYPD on June 11.

According to charges, Lara Del Castillo and two unapprehended men allegedly got into a verbal dispute with Cymry. When Lara Del Castillo and one of the individuals began to punch Cymry, the other individual pulled out a knife and stabbed Cymry multiple times in the chest. Before leaving the scene, Lara Del Castillo allegedly struck Cymry two more times, and one of the individuals allegedly punched Cymry one final time.

“This was a vicious, unprovoked attack,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “This defendant is alleged to be part of a group of three that pounced on the unsuspecting victim. As a result of the stabbing, the man bled out and died. The defendant will be held accountable for this senseless act of violence.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 4:50 p.m.