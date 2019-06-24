Over 40 northeast Queens public schools ranked as top performers under New York’s ESSA plan

The State Education Department recognized 44 public schools in northeast Queens as high achieving institutions under New York’s Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) plan.

These institutions in Community School Districts 25 and 26 are part of the 92 district schools and six charter schools in the borough with high academic achievement, student growth and graduation rate as per the 2018-19 Recognition Schools list.

In total, Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced that 562 high achieving and high progress schools had made the list this school year. Of those schools, 241 are located in New York City, 280 are in the rest of the state and 41 are public charter schools.

“We are taking a more holistic approach to school and student achievement under ESSA and I am excited to recognize these schools for their accomplishments and progress,” Commissioner Elia said in a written statement. “I commend the teachers, administrators, staff, parents and students for the hard work and dedication they bring each day — it is truly paying off.”

Under ESSA standards, Recognition Schools are top-performing institutions in several categories. These include student growth and/or graduation rate, meeting or exceeding either the school or state measures of progress for English language arts and math, rate of chronic absenteeism and college, career and civic readiness.

Officials also see if schools meet the required 95 percent participation rate in the English language arts and mathematics assessments.

“The teachers and administrators at these Recognition Schools have taken to heart the critical mission of educating the whole child,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa. “Our priority is fostering equity for our children across New York. These schools serve as models of the levels of performance we seek for all schools to be able to achieve in the future.”

Chalkbeat reported that under a different accountability system, only 82 New York City schools were labeled top performers — under a third of the schools recognized this year.

The following is a list of schools in Districts 25 and 26 included on the 2018-19 Recognition Schools list.

Community School District 25:

P.S. 20 John Bowne

P.S. 21 Edward Hart

P.S. 22 Thomas Jefferson

P.S. 24 Andrew Jackson

I.S. 25 Adrien Block

P.S. 32 State Street

P.S. 120

P.S. 130

P.S. 163 Flushing Heights

P.S. 165 Edith K Bergtraum

P.S. 184 Flushing Manor

JHS 185 Edward Bleeker

JHS 194 William Carr

P.S./M.S 200 The Pomonok School and Star Academy

P.S. 209 Clearview Gardens

P.S. 214 Cadwallader Colden

P.S. 219 Paul Klapper

I.S. 237

P.S. Leonard P Stavisky Early Childhood School

The Active Learning Elementary School

East-West School of International Studies

The Queens College School for Math, Science & Tech

Townsend Harris High School

Community School District 26:

P.S. 18 Winchester

P.S. 31 Bayside

P.S. 46 Alley Pond

JHS 67 Louis Pasteur

JHS 74 Nathaniel Hawthorne

The James J Ambrose School

P.S. 133

P.S. 159

P.S. 162 John Golden

Irwin Altman Middle School 172

P.S. 173 Fresh Meadows

P.S./I.S. 178 Holliswood

P.S. 188 Kingsbury

P.S. 191 Mayflower

P.S. 203 Oakland Gardens

P.S. 205 Alexander Graham Bell

P.S. 213 The Carl Ullman School

JHS 216 George J Ryan

P.S. 221 The North Hills School

Francis Lewis High School

Bayside High School

For a full list of schools in Queens and the rest of New York state, click here.