Would-be bank robber flees Jackson Heights bank empty-handed in failed note-passing heist: cops

Cops are searching for a note-passing crook who tried to rob a bank in Jackson Heights on Monday morning.

Police say that at around 9:30 a.m. on June 24, an unknown man entered Apple Bank, located at 78-01 37th Ave., and approached the teller. He passed a note to the teller, which demanded money.

The teller refused, and the suspect fled the scene empty-handed in an unknown direction. The incident was reported to the 115th Precinct.

The suspect is described as a man wearing all black clothing. The investigation is ongoing.