Astoria Park fireworks show to light up sky before Independence Day

Northwest Queens will get a fireworks show for Independence Day a full week before July 4.

That’s the good fireworks news. The bad? The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on Independence Day won’t be visible from the Long Island City waterfront, as the display this year will emanate near the Brooklyn Bridge.

The firework display will light up the sky above Astoria and Long Island City as part of the Central Astoria Local Development Coalition’s 35th Anniversary Independence Celebration on Thursday, June 27.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Astoria Park, the celebration will kickoff with a performance by the Queens Symphony Orchestra. The fireworks display will follow the performance.

The Central Astoria Local Development Coalition hosted large events in the park in the past, including the Astoria Park Carnival earlier this month.

Revelers are encouraged to watch from the Astoria Park lawn, located on Shore Boulevard between the Hell Gate Bridge and the Astoria Park pool.

Both the orchestra’s performance and the fireworks after are free for everyone to enjoy.

The show will be the only major firework display over northwest Queens this year.

From 2015 to 2018, Long Island City was a top destination for viewers of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks but this year, the retail giant announced a change in location. The fireworks will now fly over the Brooklyn Bridge.

According to Macy’s, Long Island City is no longer a recommended location for viewing the nation’s largest Fourth of July event.