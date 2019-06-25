Bandit makes quick change after robbing a Maspeth cellphone store at knifepoint: cops

Photos courtesy of NYPD

Detectives need the public’s help in finding a knife-wielding robber who held up a Maspeth cellphone store over the weekend.

Police said the caper took place at 4:43 p.m. on June 22 inside the Metro PCS shop at 58-03 Metropolitan Ave., just over the Maspeth/Ridgewood border.

Video footage that the NYPD released on June 25 shows the man entering the store on June 22 while wearing sunglasses, a dark-colored bandana, a navy blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and light-colored sneakers.

Shortly after entering the store, law enforcement sources said, the crook displayed a knife and demanded cash. He proceeded to remove $200 from the register, then fled on foot eastbound along Metropolitan Avenue.

The video footage also showed the suspect later walking along Metropolitan Avenue wearing sunglasses and the dark-colored bandana. By then, however, he had apparently changed into a gray T-shirt with a yellow decal in the front and gray shorts.

The perpetrator was also seen carrying a red bag, with the navy blue sweatshirt draped over his left shoulder.

The incident was later reported to the 104th Precinct. There were no injuries.

Cops described the bandit as a white man standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

