Creepy man turns himself in for trying to grab young boy from his parents while walking on a Woodside street (UPDATED)

Police arrested a Woodside man who allegedly tried to swipe a 10-year-old boy from his parents on Monday afternoon.

Lee Sang, 76, turned himself in to police custody on June 25. He was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child and unlawful imprisonment.

According to police, at around 3:10 p.m. on June 24, a couple was walking with their 10-year-old son near Roosevelt Avenue and 59th Street. As they were walking, law enforcement sources said, Sang allegedly grabbed the boy by the arm and tried to pull him into a nearby building.

Authorities said the boy’s parents grabbed him back from Sang, who then allegedly fled the scene eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

On June 25, the NYPD released an image of the suspect, who was described as an Asian man between the ages of 60 and 70 years old with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.

Updated at 12:10 p.m.