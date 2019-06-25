Mystery surrounds suspicious death of South Richmond Hill woman found in her home

Photos by Robert Stridiron

Cops are investigating the suspicious death of a young woman who was found in her bed at her South Richmond Hill home on Tuesday evening.

Authorities say that at 6:20 p.m. on June 24, police responded to a 911 call regarding an aided female at a residence on 115th Street. Upon their arrival, officers in the 102nd Precinct found Jennifer Richard, 26, laying face up in her bed.

EMS responded to the scene and declared Richard dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the NYPD indicated that there did not appear to be any sign of a struggle or forced entry. However, police noted that Richard had suspicious irritation to her neck.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

