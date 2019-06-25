Queens Votes in DA Primary: Slow start to balloting in Ridgewood and Glendale, but voters are passionate

The rain may have tampered down already low expectations for voter turnout in the Democratic primary for Queens district attorney in Ridgewood and Glendale this morning, but voters who did come out did so to exercise their civic duty, they said.

“I started to vote more because of Trump,” said Cecilia Garcia, a dog handler from Glendale. “You feel more compelled to do your duty.”

Adam Geisen, an employee of a large tech company, said he votes in every election so that it becomes a habit.

“The more you make it a habit, the more you’re aware of what’s going,” Geisen said. “The more it becomes a habit, the easier it becomes to do.”

Turn out was relatively low at P.S. 88 in Ridgewood. By 7:30 a.m., 90 minutes after the polls opened, only three people had voted. At the Christ Tabernacle Church in Glendale, 17 people had voted by 9:05 a.m., with most showing up in the previous 10 minutes.

Stephanie Plachy, the fourth voter of the day in Ridgewood, showed up because she heard a lot about the race in the media.

“I feel like it’s gotten a lot of publicity,” said Plachy. “I just wanted to participate.”

Several voters came out because they weren’t sure when they’d next get the opportunity to.

“A lot of criminal justice reform comes from what the DA represents, so that’s important to me,” said Glen Feinstein, an actor in Ridgewood.

Over in Glendale, one voter was excited to see some change and wanted to be a part of it.

“The DA had been there for so long,” said Aaron Kreiswirth. “It seemed like an opportunity for some fresh blood and I wanted to take advantage of that.”

