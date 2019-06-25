Queens Votes in the DA Primary: Northeast Queens residents get word out that ‘Elections Matter’

Historically, local elections produce low voter turnout, but that didn’t stop northeast Queens voters from getting the word out about the June 25 Democratic primary for Queens District Attorney.

Voters at I.S. 25 in Flushing and Bayside High School said that they reinforced the importance of voting for a new DA, a position that the late Richard A. Brown held for 28 years.

“Elections matter. If 2016 taught us anything, elections matter. Most importantly at the local level,” said voter Olivia Walsh.

She received flyers and calls about the candidates but was only familiar with the current Queens Borough President Melinda Katz. Most of her information came out of her own research.

“I was like, you know what, I need to be an informed voter. Then I looked at everyone’s platform and I made my decision that way,” she said.

Walsh said that she made sure all the registered Democrats she knew were aware of the June 25 election.

“I have a girlfriend, she doesn’t even live here, she lives in Vermont who’s been saying, ‘I’m reminding you, Tuesday’s an election day,'” she said.

Voter Michelle Fields said that she turned to social media to get the word out.

“That’s a part of my commitment, my civic duty and also my position in this community to increase community engagement,” Fields said. “Not only did I do it just by friends [and] word of mouth, but I did it on social media platforms as well.”

Fields said her DA vote was a vote for “change” and “a new beginning.”

“[I voted for] a progressive district attorney. One that is gonna be seeking restorative as well as criminal justice reform,” said Fields.

Other voters like Nancy Brito took a similar social media approach to remind voters of the election.

“I posted it on my Facebook, my Instagram [telling] my Queens people to come out and vote. It’s important,” said Brito.

QNS sent reporters to polling sites across Queens this morning as Democrats headed to the polls in the all-important district attorney primary. Stay tuned to QNS for the latest reaction from voters as well as full results later tonight!