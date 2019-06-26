Crooks take $20K in cash during robbery at Corona’s LeFrak City apartments: cops

Cops are looking for two crooks who stole thousands of dollars during a robbery at a Corona apartment.

According to police, at 7 a.m. on June 17, a 29-year-old man was sleeping in his LeFrak City apartment when he was awoken by the two unknown men who kicked open his bedroom door. One of the men was holding the victim’s 68-year-old grandmother by her neck and simulating that he had a firearm under his shirt with his other hand.

The second suspect began to search the victim’s drawers, finding and taking $20,000 from an envelope. The suspects then dragged the grandmother to the front door, where they released her and ultimately fled the scene. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

Police released photos and video of the suspects on June 25. One is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build, standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt. A formal description of the second suspect was not available, however the suspect was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.