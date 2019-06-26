Driver hits two pedestrians and critically injures one in Bayside

A driver struck two pedestrians and left one in critical condition in Bayside on Tuesday night.

Patch first reported that police responded to a 911 call just before 8 p.m. on June 25. Cops from the 111th Precinct learned that a 41-year-old driver had struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Springfield Boulevard and Horace Harding Expressway.

When police arrived, they found a 71-year-old woman and 82-year-old man on the pavement with trauma to their heads and bodies.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported the victims to North Shore University Hospital. Doctors determined that the woman was in critical condition and the man in stable condition upon arrival.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that the driver of the 2017 Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on Springfield Boulevard and made a left turn onto the eastbound Horace Harding Expressway when he struck the pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that the operator remained on the scene.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its investigation.