Flushing Town Hall swings into summer season with outstanding lineup of 25 shows

After wrapping up its sensational winter-spring season with a total lineup of 72 shows, Flushing Town Hall is set to keep the summer doldrums at bay with a breadth of global music, family programs, exhibitions, jazz and workshops this July and August.

The global arts venue will present over 25 programs to entertain audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

“We are thrilled to continue our 40th anniversary season celebrations this summer with an exceptional lineup of acclaimed performers from around the globe,” said Flushing Town Hall Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. “We also will bring back popular summer programs such as full moon drumming, and for the first time host a Jazz Jam All-Stars event that features accomplished musicians, many from Queens!”

The first-ever Jazz Jam All-Stars will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4. The performers are high-caliber musicians who have regularly performed at Flushing Town Hall’s monthly Jazz Jams, led by accomplished Queens-based musician Carol Sudhalter.

Kodadek was joined by supporters such as Councilman Peter Koo, performers, and staff to unveil the lineup of more than two dozen programs at its summer season press conference held on June 25 with a preview of performances — including by Bulla en el Barrio, a group that celebrates the bullerengue tradition, born in the Uraba and Caribbean region of Colombia — and sushi rolls, illustrating the popular cultural venue’s mission to offer global arts for a global community as the popular venue continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary as a cultural hub.

Koo noted the importance of keeping the arts and culture scene alive for the local community and students.

“We all know Flushing Town Hall is unique. It provides programs from all over the world, so we don’t have to fly across the world to see it,” said Koo. “This is a global theater for a local community … we have poetry from Taiwan and a Brazilian drum dance and show. We can just take the train, bus or drive here. We at the City Council always support culture and arts … and we need it where we can have a place to go to and have fun.”

Flushing Town Hall’s summer highlights include I Wan Jan: Puppetry from Taiwan (July 14); Minhwa: Korean Folk Paintings in New York (July 19); Bulla en el Barrio (July 21); Minhwa Hand Fan Making (July 21); Svetlana & The Delancey Five (July 26); Cardboard Explosion! (July 28); Jazz Jam All-Stars (Aug. 4); Annual Members’ Exhibit (Aug. 9); Salon Sunday (Aug. 11); Sushi & Steamed Egg Workshop (Aug. 18); the Monthly Jazz Jam (July 3, Aug. 7); and Live Drawing with Models (July 8, Aug. 12).

The Open Mic Series (July 8; July 22; Aug. 5; Aug. 19; Aug. 26; Sept. 9) and an outdoor Full Moon Drum Circle (July 16) will return this summer season.

“This summer, the weather won’t be the only thing that’s hot. Our stage will be burning up with presentations that will excite people of all ages, move audiences onto our dance floor, and offer a chance to learn new fun and engaging skills like Minhwa fan making and sushi making,” said Kodadek. “At Flushing Town Hall, we make sure the summer is filled with opportunities for our global audience to enjoy global arts, jazz, visual arts, music, dance, family and theater programming.”

Once again, Flushing Town Hall is opening its doors to teenagers — for free. Under the “Teen Access Program,” all 13- to 19-year-old teens (whether a member or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free. The program is designed to appeal to students and help foster a greater love for arts and culture.