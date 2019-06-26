Here are 10 places in Queens where you can grab a burger this summer

Nothing says summer quite like enjoying a good burger. While some may be grilling some up at home, there are plenty of places in Queens where you grab a delicious burger.

Here are 10 spots in Queens where you can grab a delicious burger this summer.

KX BURGERBAR, 29-04 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

If you’re looking for a classic burger with a modern twist, KX BURGERBAR is the place to be. Their signature burger and sandwich menu offers options such as the Big Bang, the Bad Boy and the Oh My God. Plus, with add-ons like caramelized onions, avocado and mac ‘n’ cheese, you can truly make your burger your own.

Emoji Burger, 80-07 37th Ave., Jackson Heights

Who knew emojis and burgers could go hand in hand? At Emoji Burger, each burger’s bun is stamped with a classic emoji and is served up with your choice of sides. Be sure to grab a shake to wash it down!

Bareburger, multiple locations

With a mission to bring clean comfort food to their customers, Bareburger works closely with sustainable farmers and planters to use the best ingredients available to build their burgers. From burgers to sides, Bareburger has plenty to choose from. Plus, they have vegan and gluten-free options as well, so no one has to miss out on a great burger.

Halalbee’s, 182-26 Hillside Ave., Jamaica

As the name would suggest, Halalbee’s serves up gourmet burgers that are Halal. Their burgers are grass-fed, organic and delicious — just about everything you would want in your food!

The Local Press, 92-15 Rockaway Blvd., Ozone Park

At The Local Press, they effortless blend together a unique blend of American, Mexican and Asian favorites in a Manhattan-like atmosphere. Their burger selections are topped with their special sauce, spicy mayo or their homemade barbecue sauce. They come with your choice of regular fries, sweet potato fries or side salad, or you can upgrade your side to cajun fries, truffle parmesan fries, beer battered onion rings and more.

Donovan’s Pub, 57-24 Roosevelt Ave., Woodside

Donovan’s Pub serves up classic comfort food, including a variety of burgers, in a cozy bar atmosphere. Be sure to swing through for The Donovan, which is served up with their special blend of peppers, onions and mushrooms.

The Baroness Bar + Kitchen, 41-26 Crescent St., Long Island City

Featured on shows such as “Chopped” and the “Today Show,” the burger menu at The Baroness Bar + Kitchen is a force to be reckoned with. With two pages of options, there truly is something for everyone. You can even swap out your burger with a different source of protein, and there’s a veggie option available for the vegetarians who want a great burger.

Happy Jack’s Burger Bar, 108-13 Rockaway Beach Dr., Rockaway Park

Burgers by the beach, anyone? Happy Jack’s Burger Bar is just a stone’s throw away from the water and offers a variety of signature burgers for patrons to enjoy. Be sure to wash it down with something from their full bar.

Bridie’s Bar & Grill, 63-28 Woodhaven Blvd., Rego Park

At Bridie’s Bar & Grill, their burgers will take you on a flavor journey. With options like the truffle mushroom burger, the stuffed jalapeño burger and the mac ‘n’ cheese burger, you’ll definitely have an unforgettable burger experience. Come by between 5 and 11 p.m. for their two-for-one burger special!

ECB Burgers, 53-21 Metropolitan Ave., Ridgewood

The burgers at ECB Burgers are all natural and freshly ground in-house. With options such as beef, chicken and falafel to choose from, any customer can find something to enjoy.

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the locations were chosen at random by the author.