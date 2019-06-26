Learn the Xs and Os of modern Latino life with Kat Lazo in Queens on Friday

What does the “X” mean in the word “Latinx?” Are Latino men naturally macho? Is there a link between soccer fanaticism and homophobia in the Latino community?

These questions – and many more in the same vein – will be the center of attention during The Kat Call with Kat Lazo at the Museum of the Moving Image on Friday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m.

A New Yorker of Colombian and Peruvian heritage, Lazo is a director, producer and actress. Lately, she’s been making a huge splash with her viral digital series “The Kat Call,” where she addresses what she considers to be misconceptions and taboos about Latin culture in a no-nonsense style. She says what she means…and means what she says. (She also has more than 15 million total views.)

On Friday, Lazo will tackle more conflicts within the Latino community relating to topics such as class, race, and religion. As part of the program, three local Latino comedians — Lorena Russi, Julissa Contreras and Gabe Gonzalez – will participate in a panel discussion.

Things might get heated. But then again, they might get funny.

Russi, who performs as “La Rata,” has been killing it with her bilingual Dad jokes recently. Her resume includes stints with “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” digital team and as head writer for a Spotify web series. Close to home, the Rego Park woman recently hosted the Stand Up for Science comedy show at the New York Hall of Science. Contreras, a Dominican from the Bronx, is the creator of the YouTube hit “#[email protected]&%*! Spanish Girls Say” and the “Ladies Who Bronche” podcast. The only male, Gonzalez is a Brooklyn resident of Puerto Rican extraction. He studied comedy at Second City and wrote for Flama, Into and NBC Out.

After the discussion, three separate episodes of “The Kat Call” will screen. A Q&A session will follow each one.

Here are the episodes:

“Why Are Novelas So White?,” (2018, 3 minutes) which ponders why Spanish-language soap opera casts have so little diversity;

“Can Latinos Benefit from White Privilege?” (2018, 7 minutes); and

“Are You a Real Latino If You Don’t Speak Spanish?” (2018, 5 minutes).

General admission is $15, but seniors and students can attend for $11. Youngsters, ages three to 17, pay only $9.

The Kat Call with Kat Lazo is the final segment of Changing the Picture 2019, an annual series that presents work by actors of color.

The Museum of the Moving Image is located at 36-01 35th Ave. in Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District. The Kat Call with Kat Lazo is scheduled for the Bartos Screening Room.

Images: Kat Luna (top); and Lorena Russi (bottom)