LIC Flea & Food to open for their seventh summer season this weekend

With the grand opening upon us and the warm weather on the forecast, this weekend is the perfect time to visit the LIC Flea & Food. Enjoy the sunshine, stroll through the market and visit with amazing vendors for that special item or treat.

On June 29 to 30, LIC Flea is welcoming a few new food and flea vendors. Chori & Chimi is bringing their Argentinian street food to LIC Flea! Stop by their booth to enjoy the best Choripán, a popular chorizo sandwich from Argentina, served with the most delicious chimichurri sauce. The sandwich’s name comes from the combination of the names of its ingredients: a grilled chorizo sausage and a crusty Spanish bread.

For those with a sweet tooth, CoziTreats has an array of curated sweet treats including macarons, cupcakes, cakes and cakepops. Also joining the market is local artisanal bakery Cookie Crumz, who specializes in cookies with a twist.

For all our vintage lovers, DOE Vintage has hand-picked, curated vintage clothing and gives pre-loved garments a new life. Mel’s Handmade Crafts has lovely unique handcrafted toys and more. For personal care, earth&water is a vegan, sustainable, and all natural skincare company that is inspired by the ancient practice of Ayurveda. It’s a holistic company that only uses ingredients from your kitchen and is free of synthetic and harmful chemicals and safe to use on all skin types, even on young children.

There are plenty of good reasons to get outside this summer weekend, so get down to Long Island City and enjoy the offerings of the LIC Flea & Food. It will also be open for the Fourth of July, so make it a stay-cation and get to the market.

LIC Flea & Food, located at located at 5-25 46th Ave., is open this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and to RSVP for the Fourth of July (plus your chance to win Flea Bucks), visit www.LICFlea.com.