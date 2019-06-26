Thief breaks into Flushing home and takes off with thousands in cash and jewelry: cops

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for a crook who stole cash and jewelry from a Flushing home.

According to police, at 7:35 p.m. on June 13, an unknown man entered a residence in the vicinity of Sanford Avenue and 149th Street by climbing a wall and forcing open an unsecured side window. Once inside, the suspect swiped the 59-year-old female victim’s jewelry, an undetermined amount of foreign currency and $2,000 in United States currency.

Once he had his loot, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man who was last seen wearing dark-colored baseball cap, a black and white jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

