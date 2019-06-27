Early-morning ‘domestic shooting’ at a Woodside leads to gun bust and man’s arrest

Police uncovered a small stash of big guns at a Woodside home this week after a man shot a woman in what was described as a “domestic shooting.”

According to the NYPD, at 2:45 a.m. on June 26, Paul Constantinescu, 67, was at his home, located in the vicinity of 39th and Woodside Avenues, when he allegedly shot a firearm at a 59-year-old woman, striking her in the right shoulder.

Law enforcement sources did not immediately disclose the relationship between Constantinescu and the victim, but noted that they are known to each other.

Officers from the 108th Precinct responded to the location and arrested Constantinescu. EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

A search warrant executed by police uncovered a rifle, a .357-caliber revolver, two 9mm semiautomatic pistols and a shotgun. In a post on its Facebook page, the 108th Precinct indicated that not all of the guns were registered.

Constantinescu was charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment. He is currently awaiting arraignment.