Flushing man gets 12 years for trying to kill his wife in 2017: DA

Photo: Shutterstock

A Flushing man was sentenced for trying to kill his wife by shooting her in the head back in 2017, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Guo Hui Jiang, 45, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder on June 11. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by five years’ post-release supervision.

“The defendant could have killed his wife. She was shot in their home, the place where this woman should have felt safe from any harm,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “This was a needless act of gun violence and the defendant justly deserves to spend a lengthy term of incarceration as a result of his actions.”

In pleading guilty, Jiang admitted that on May 14, 2017, Jiang fired a .22-caliber revolver striking his wife, Xiaowei Liu, after a verbal dispute at their home.

Liu sustained two bullet wounds, bruising and swelling to her forehead. Emergency personnel took Liu to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

