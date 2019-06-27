Video shows attackers punching and stomping on man at Woodhaven J train station

Police released on Thursday video of a violent attack at a J train station in Woodhaven in which two men brutally punched and stomped on a 29-year-old victim.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at 10:41 p.m. on June 23 on the platform of the Woodhaven Boulevard station, located above the corner of Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard.

According to authorities, the two assailants got into a dispute with the 29-year-old man, then went on the attack.

The video, taken by someone on the opposite platform, shows one of the suspects holding the victim back while the other swings his fist at him. After knocking the man to the ground, the pair then repeatedly kicked and stomped on him.

Moments later, the pair fled out of the station on foot and in an unknown direction, police said.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident. Paramedics rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was treated for a fractured nose.

Cops said one of the suspects was a Hispanic male between 15 and 20 years of age who was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, beige pants and dark colored sneakers. His accomplice was described as a black male, also between 15 and 20 years of age, who wore a black jacket and light-colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.