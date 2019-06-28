Creep spotted touching himself on the platform of a Forest Hills train station: cops

Cops are looking for a man who was seen touching himself at a Forest Hills train station.

Police say that at 7:30 a.m. on June 19, a 41-year-old woman was waiting on the R train platform at the 67th Avenue station when she looked over and saw an unknown man touching near his groin area.

The suspect then fled the station to parts unknown. The victim was not injured as a result of this incident.

Cops described the alleged creep as a black man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing. He’s seen on this video at the station mezzanine.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.