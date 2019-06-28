Queens Symphony Orchestra to play music from around the world at St. John’s concert

Music unites us. Or at least, that’s what St. John’s University is going to prove at its 21st Annual Summer Concert featuring the Queens Symphony Orchestra in July.

On Tuesday, July 23, the orchestra’s concert will feature music from various cultures from around the world and will celebrate how music connects us all. The show, titled Dances that Move the World, will feature European classics, like Strauss’ waltzes and Dvořák’s Slavonic dances, tangos and sambas from around South America and popular Chinese compositions.

The Queens Symphony Orchestra is the oldest and largest professional arts organization in the borough.

Martin Majkut is the director of the Queens Symphony Orchestra and will lead the performance. In 2016, Majkut was given the honor of Emerging Artist by the League of American Orchestras. Two years later he was honored as a featured presenter at the league’s conference.

The concert, which will begin at 7 p.m. on July 23, is free and open to the public. Concert-goers are encouraged to enter through Gate 1 on Utopia Parkway and to arrive a little before the start time to settle in and find a place to sit. Guests are also encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.