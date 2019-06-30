Person questioned following death of 20-year-old woman inside a Queens garage

Detectives detained a person of interest on Saturday shortly after finding a 20-year-old woman dead on the floor of a Hollis garage.

Law enforcement sources said that police were called to a home on Farmers Boulevard near 103rd Avenue at about 10:58 a.m. on June 29.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the 103rd Precinct were directed to the home’s garage, where they located the 20-year-old female victim lying on the floor, unconscious and unresponsive. Police did not have immediate information about the extent of her injuries.

Responding EMS units pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, law enforcement sources said.

Following a preliminary investigation, police detained a person of interest for further questioning. No charges against that person have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.