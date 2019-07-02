‘I’m a Queens boy, through and through’: Local author’s love of Queens inspires new novel

Most romantic stories set in New York City take place in Manhattan – think “Annie Hall,” “When Harry Met Sally” or “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” But one author is doing his best to make Queens, his home borough, the most romantic location in all of New York City.

Anthony Sciarratta, a 22-year-old author from Middle Village, is set to release his first novel, “Finding Forever,” a romance that takes place in the “World’s Borough,” this fall. He recently signed a book deal with publisher Post Hill Press.

“Finding Forever” tells the story of a young Italian-American man in the 1970s, hurting over a recent break-up. Soon after though, he meets a quirky Broadway actress who helps the young man shake his funk.

The book has scenes in Astoria, Little Neck, Middle Village, Maspeth and Rego Park.

“A lot of the scenes of my book were based off of me growing up in Queens,” Sciarratta said.

Sciarratta attended Our Lady of Hope in Middle Village until moving on to St. Francis Preparatory School in Fresh Meadows. He didn’t go too far for his higher education, either. He went to Queens College in Flushing.

The author says that the reason his debut novel takes place in 1970s is because it’s an era that has always spoken to him.

“My parents tell me stories of when they were kids and how different it was from today,” Sciarratta said. “I was always into the music and the culture from that area. My mind is kind of set back there, to that era.”

As to why it takes place in Queens, that should be obvious.

“I’m a Queens boy, through and through,” Sciarratta said.

Sciarratta’s deal with Post Hill Press includes a second novel after “Finding Forever,” and a book of poetry. All three will be available wherever books are sold.