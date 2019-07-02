There are many different types of homes to consider when looking for your perfect house. One style that is popular among families is the classic colonial-style home.
This week we’re highlighting three colonials that are perfect for families to move into today: a colonial in Douglaston with water views, a Bellerose Manor colonial with a spacious yard and Little Neck colonial that has been beautifully maintained.
MLS: 3106610
15 Manor Rd., Douglaston, NY 11363
Listing Price: $1,900,000
Details: Originally built in 1920, this beautiful colonial sits comfortably in the Douglas Manor Landmark District. Features include four bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a formal living room with a fireplace and water views, a dining room with a built-in window seat, an eat-in kitchen, a library, office space, a spacious yard and an attached garage. In addition to water views, this home comes with beach rights and association docking rights, making it a great spot when summer rolls around.
For more information, contact listing agents Carolyn Meenan at 917-796-2990 or Pattie Rifino at 646-361-3325.
MLS: 3118410
82-14 235th St., Bellerose Manor, NY 11427
Listing Price: $1,100,000
Details: This Bellerose Manor colonial is a great space for potential homebuyers. Features include three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one full, one half), a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a family room, a finished basement and two-story ceilings throughout. The private backyard offers a patio area and a spacious lawn, perfect for entertaining or enjoying the spring and summer weather.
For more information, contact listing agent Maria Tsiolas at 516-655-5405.
MLS: 3097736
42-30 248th St., Little Neck, NY 11363
Listing Price: $1,080,000
Details: This spacious colonial with southern charm is a rare find for the neighborhood. Features include three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one full, one half), a living room with a fire place, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a den, a screened-in porch off of the master bedroom, and a detached garage. The attic provides additional storage space and the private backyard offers a safe space for kids to play.
For more information, contact listing agents Nina Kowalsky at 917-854-6060 or Carol Bellomo at 917-232-5036.
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty consists of a team of exceptional sales associates and staff united through shared ideals of professionalism. Experienced and committed to diligence, discretion and personal attention, all are well versed in Daniel Gale’s philosophy of caring service, and all strictly adhere to the company’s code of ethics with genuine knowledge of the local communities, as well as unequaled skills in the arts of marketing and negotiation.