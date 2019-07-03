Board of Elections begins count to finalize results between Cabán and Katz for Queens DA

The count has begun of over 3,550 affidavit and absentee ballots at the Forest Hills office of the the Board of Elections, where over 30 poll watchers and counters taking tallies between Borough President Melinda Katz and public defender Tiffany Cabán.

Cabán ended election night on June 25 with a tight 1,100 vote majority of over Borough President Melinda Katz who had an established, decades-long reputation as a leader in Queens. But that number has grown to 2,000 after the full election day count.

Katz refused to concede, insisting that every vote be counted.

“Our expectation is that Cabán will win, but we want to be respectful to all the voters,” Jerry Goldfeder, an election attorney representing Cabán said.

Frank Bolz, an attorney representing Katz, said the same of his candidate while also having his son at the proceedings to tally votes.

According to Board of Elections spokeswoman Valerie Vazquez, the count could go long into the night or be continued on July 5.

Although the BOE has spent the last week preparing to take a full stock of the results, the queer Latina candidate took to the stage at LaBoom in Woodside to claim victory.

Cabán pulled out the big guns for the upcoming count, having retain Goldfeder to help oversee the process. Goldfeder is a special counsel at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan with a focus on election and campaign law as well as a professor at Fordham University’s School of Law.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is claiming he will back Cabán in the general election on Nov. 5 against Daniel Kogan, a private attorney from south Queens.

“I mean part of why New York City is so different today than five or six years ago has been steady reforms in the way we police and in terms of reducing mass incarceration, a whole host of things, and major changes in Albany too. We need to continue that, consolidate it, and I think Tiffany Cabán will be an important ally in that,” de Blasio said on July 2.

Though de Blasio said he would “absolutely” endorse Cabán, there is one issue that he says will divide them: closing jails on Rikers Island.

Cabán has opposed the plan to replace jails on Rikers with borough-based facilities on account her disagreement with any plan for new detention facilities.

“We have to have a corrections system focused on redemption,” de Blasio added. “We can’t do it on Rikers Island for a host of reasons. And I believe that we’re going to get this vote done in the coming months, and move forward, so District Attorneys are important in this discussion but the ultimate decision belongs to me as Mayor and to the City Council.”

The mayor also said that NYPD would toe the line with her policies upon Cabán taking office.

Cabán’s advantage on election night was nearly absolute in western Queens and Ridgewood, as maps from CUNY Graduate Center showed. Deep support for Cabán was contrasted by somewhat pallid coloration in the southeast indicating where Katz receive 50 percent of the vote or more.

The vote was divided among the seven total candidates that included Gregory Lasak, Mina Malik, Jose Nieves, Betty Lugo and Councilman Rory Lancman who backed out of the race the Friday before election day.