Ridgewood man killed after losing control of car and flipping over on Clearview Expressway in Bayside

A 22-year-old man from Ridgewood died shortly after crashing his vehicle on the Clearview Expressway in Bayside late on Tuesday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said that Edison Panora, 22, of Harman Street was driving a 2012 purple Nissan Maxima at a high rate of speed on the northbound Clearview Expressway just north of the 73rd Avenue exit at 11:58 p.m. on July 2.

Panora, who was alone at the time, suddenly lost control of his vehicle, which overturned. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Officers from the 111th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about the crash. Upon arriving, they found Panora unconscious and unresponsive with severe head and body trauma.

Paramedics rushed him to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD Highway Patrol’s Collision Investigation Squad is still looking into the crash.