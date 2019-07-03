These five Queens neighborhoods saw the highest average drops in real estate prices in June

Screenshot via RealtyHop.com

A new report takes a look at which Queens neighborhoods experienced a drop in real estate listing prices throughout June.

RealtyHop recently released their interactive map that tracks price drops in New York City neighborhoods throughout the month of June. According to their findings, the Queens neighborhood that had the highest drop in median drop this month was the Queensbridge-Ravenswood-Long Island City area with a 10.6 percent decrease, with the price drops averaging at a $133,475 decrease.

The second highest median price drop was found in East Elmhurst, which experienced an 7.24 percent decrease, with price drops averaging $60,000. Right behind East Elmhurst was the Hammels-Arverne-Edgemere area with a 6.64 percent decrease and price drops averaging at a $69,000 decrease.

Jamaica came in at number four, with a 6.56 percent median price decrease, with price drops averaging at a $21,000 decrease. At number five, the Breezy Point-Belle Harbor-Rockaway Park-Broad Channel area had a 6.12 percent median price decrease, with price drops averaging at a $20,000 decrease.

Visit realtyhop.com to read the full report. Check out the map below to see the average price drops in neighborhoods throughout Queens:

