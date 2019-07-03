Three wanted for stealing a young boy’s bike on the streets of Glendale

Cops are looking for a trio who recently chased down an 11-year-old boy and stole his bike in Glendale.

According to authorities, at 5 p.m. on June 22, an 11-year-old boy was riding his bike near 80th Street and Cooper Avenue when he was approached by three unknown men. The suspects proceeded to offer the boy money for his bike.

When the boy began to pedal away, law enforcement sources said, the suspects chased him to 75th Street and pushed him off of his bike, causing lacerations to his elbow and knees.

The thieves then took the bike and fled in an unknown direction, authorities noted.

On July 2, the 104th Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspects. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.

These perpetrators are wanted for a Robbery of a Bicycle that occurred on 6/22/19 5:30pm infront of 77-13 75 St. They approached the Victim asking to purchase the 🚲 and then pushed him off the 🚲 and fled the location. Call our Detectives at 718-386-2723 with #INFORMATION. pic.twitter.com/sRn7cDkYdI — NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) July 2, 2019

