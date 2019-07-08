Grammy-winning rapper, classical orchestra and Beatles tribute part of ‘Katz Concert Series’ in Queens

The schedule for the fifth annual “Katz Concert Series” of free outdoor summer concerts at various locations around the borough was announced Monday and it runs the gamut from rap to Motown to a symphony orchestra.

“Summers are all about free concerts in the parks,” Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said. “We’re delighted to continue the partnership and bring this concert series back for the families of Queens.”

Katz is once again teaming with the Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College and the city’s Parks Department to stage the series which kicks-off Sunday, July 21 at Springfield Park.

Terrance Kelly, a Grammy-winning rapper known as Mr. Cheeks who was born and raised in South Jamaica, will take the stage beginning at 5 p.m.

Mr. Cheeks made a name for himself as a member of the Lost Boyz in the 90s before going solo.

The Queens Symphony Orchestra, which was founded by Katz’s father Michael in 1953, will perform on the Great Lawn at St. John’s University Tuesday, July 23 beginning at 7 p.m. and the Beatles tribute band Yesterday & Today will perform at Rockaway Beach Sunday, July 28 at 6 p.m. at Beach 94th Street and Shore Front Parkway.

“There’s nothing sweeter than free summer concerts in NYC Parks,” NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said. “Borough President Katz’s Concert Series brings communities together to celebrate together to celebrate music and gives everyone a great reason to enjoy all that our parks have to offer.”

The series continues on Sunday, August 4 with a 5 p.m. dance party in Hunters Point South Park in Long Island City with DJ RECKA who specialized in fusing Bhangra music with international hip hop.

On Sunday, August 11, Alive N’ Kickin will perform in Fort Totten Park beginning at 5 p.m. Bartlett Contemporaries, a dance band playing R&B, Pop, Hip Hop and Jazz will hit the Cambria Heights Playground on Sunday, August 18 at 5 p.m.

The series will wrap up Sunday, August 25 with Dr. K’s Motown Revue at the O’Donohue Park Bandshell at 5 p.m. That venue is located on Seagirt Boulevard between Beach 17th Street and Beach 19th Street in Far Rockaway.

“Queens College is delighted once again to partner with Borough President Melinda Katz and NYC parks in presenting the Katz Concert Series, which showcases wonderful musicians in outdoor venues throughout our borough,” Queens College Interim President William Tramontano said. “This vital series fulfills the goals of the Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College, making top cultural programming readily accessible to our students, their families and the Queens community.”