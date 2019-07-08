Ridgewood cellphone shop is the latest to fall victim to a knifepoint robbery: cops

Cops are looking for the latest crook who robbed a Ridgewood cellphone shop at knifepoint over the weekend.

According to police, at 5:30 p.m. on July 5, an unknown man entered a Cricket Wireless store, located at 56-58 Myrtle Ave., and approached the 24-year-old female employee. The suspect proceeded to pull out a knife and demand money from the employee.

The employee complied and handed over $200 to the suspect, who then fled the scene on foot northbound on Seneca Avenue, authorities said. The incident was reported to the 104th Precinct.

Cops described the perpetrator as a white or Hispanic man with a mustache and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

This heist occurred as police are continuing to investigate three knifepoint robberies that took place at stores in Middle Village, Maspeth and Ridgewood over the course of six days.

At this time, it is not immediately clear if this most recent crime fits the pattern, sources familiar with the case said.