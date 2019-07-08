Two men sought for breaking into northwestern Queens apartments in June: cops

Cops are looking for two burglars who struck at two different apartments in Long Island City and Astoria in June.

The first incident took place on June 21. At 8:50 a.m. that day, police said, an unknown man gained entry to an apartment on 36th Street in Long Island City.

As the suspect was rummaging through the living room, an apartment resident confronted him. The suspect then fled the scene without any property.

On July 7, the NYPD released this image of the suspect:

Another burglar was caught leaving the scene of another crime with stolen property just three days later. Police say that at 11:20 a.m. on June 24, a 24-year-old woman returned to her apartment, located on Main Street in Astoria, and found that some of her property had been removed.

An investigation found that an unknown man entered her apartment through the front door and took a keyboard and several electronics before fleeing the scene.

The NYPD released the following video of the suspect fleeing the apartment with the stolen goods:

Anyone with information about the identities of these men can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.