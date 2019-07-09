Developer begins tearing down Rego Park’s Shalimar Diner as plans to relocate eatery fall through

The plan to save the Shalimar Diner in Rego Park and move it to Riverhead, Long Island, has collapsed, and demolition has begun on the iconic Austin Street eatery.

Real estate attorney and entrepreneur Ronald Hariri had hoped to save the Shalimar with Forest Hills preservationist Michael Perlman with help from former Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra by trucking the diner to a parcel of land Hariri owns in the Suffolk County hamlet of Aquebogue.

“We tried but the diner would not fit in with the zoning on my property in Riverhead,” Harriri said. “We feel terrible but they have restrictive zoning with certain architectural requirements that prohibited this type of structure. I had my architect look into it and it was determined that if we went for a zoning variance it could have taken years.”

Perlman, the chairman of the Rego Forest Preservation Council, launched a campaign “to grant the Shalimar a new lease on life” in April. Perlman said the new owner of the land had agreed to give the structure away for free if an interested party came forward in 30 days, and paid for the rigging and transport costs.

For Hariri, who grew up in the neighborhood and graduated from Forest Hills High School, his attempt to save the diner was personal. Hariri had hoped to reopen the Shalimar as a brewery and diner with Dykstra on board to help with marketing.

“I spent a lot of time at the Shalimar Diner when I was growing up,” Hariri said. “We had the people lined up, we just couldn’t save it.”

Ten days before the Shalimar Diner closed for good in November 2018, three holding companies closed on a $6.55 million cash deal for the property at 63-38 Austin St. and the adjacent parking lot.

The commercial developer is listed as 63-38 Austin LLC, which could not be reached for comment.

The city Department of Buildings said there have been no applications filed for a new building at the property but the developer has begun demolition. The lot is currently zoned R4 with a C2 overlay, meaning that a one-story retail building, or a mixed-use building with stores on the first floor, can be built as of right, among other possibilities.

“I spoke to the new owner just a couple of weeks ago,” Hariri said without divulging the owner’s name. “He’s got his plans and at some point you’ve just got to move on and that’s apparently what he did. We’re very disappointed.”

Perlman, who was nicknamed “Diner Man” after brokering deals to move the Moondance Diner from SoHo to Wyoming and the Cheyenne Diner from Midtown to Alabama, could not be reached for comment.