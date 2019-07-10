As we head deeper into the summer season, it’s not just the temperature that’s heating up. The Queens real estate market is filled with great homes that will make your place the go-to spot for friends and family all year long.
This week, we’re showing off an immaculately maintained hi-ranch in Whitestone, another custom hi-ranch in the Beechhurst section of Whitestone and an updated cape in Franklin Square.
MLS: 3095726
150-83 Powells Cove Blvd., Whitestone, NY 11357
Listing Price: $2,388,000
Details: Originally built in 2004, this immaculate hi-ranch sits comfortably in a Whitestone cul-de-sac. Features include four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cathedral ceilings, a living room, dining room, an attached garage, and a full basement with an entertainment and office space. The two large balconies in the back offer incredible water views that will make you the envy of your friends and family.
For more information, contact listing agent Grace Kassimis at 917-843-4261.
MLS: 3117914
157-69 9th Ave., Beechhurst, NY 11357
Listing Price: $1,349,000
Details: This custom brick hi-ranch sits comfortably in the Beechhurst section of Whitestone. Features include four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a formal living room with a fireplace, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a den, a partially finished basement with 8 foot ceilings, an attached garage and a private yard. The house offers plenty of closet and storage space throughout the home, offering space for families.
For more information, contact listing agents Irene Nictas at 917-518-3031 or Evangelia Boudourakis at 917-751-6700.
MLS: 3129539
925 Cherry Ln., Franklin Square, NY 11010
Listing Price: $585,000
Details: Originally built in 1950, this updated cape sits comfortably on a Franklin Square street. Features include four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room/dining room combo, an eat-in kitchen, a detached garage and a full basement for storage. The backyard offers tons of space to enjoy the warm summer weather.
For more information, contact listing agent Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
