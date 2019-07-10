Richmond Hill Farmers Market returns for a second year to provide fresh produce from local farmers

For a second year, the farmers market is returning to Richmond Hill with healthy fresh produce for residents to purchase.

Councilman Eric Ulrich was pleased to announce the return of the second annual farmers market that is situated near Buddy Monument in Forest Park located near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Park Lane South. The market kicks off on Saturday, July 13, and will return every Saturday through November 23, between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Last year, we welcomed the first-ever farmers market to Richmond Hill and it was a major success,” said Ulrich. “The market filled a crucial void in Richmond Hill and the surrounding neighborhoods, where residents had to travel great distances to buy fresh produce.”

Ulrich, who allocated $20,000 in funds for the market, partnered with GrowNYC on the project for a second year, giving residents direct access to fresh fruit and vegetables from local farmers — right in their backyard.

“For nearly 50 years, GrowNYC has been working to increase access to fresh, healthy food for all New Yorkers while simultaneously helping small, regional farms stay strong in an evolving food system,” said Marcel Van Ooyen, GrowNYC president and CEO. “We’re thrilled to return to Forest Park for our first full season and hope to be back for many, many more.”

The farmers market will offer a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, which change seasonally. During the summer months, visitors can find produce such as blackberries, blueberries, peaches, carrots, garlic, cilantro, arugula, radish, mint, mushrooms, tomato and eggs. During the fall season, visitors can find produce such as celery, parsnips, peas and eggplant. Many fruits and vegetables will be offered during both seasons.

Much like last year, this year’s farmers market will also employ local students from John Adams High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

“The farmers market gives our youth the opportunity to learn valuable life skills and, to earn some money during the summer and fall season,” the councilman added.

“The Richmond Hill Historical Society is excited about the return of the Youth Market. We hope that the community will come and join us in supporting our local farmers by purchasing fresh produce,” said Helen Day, vice president of the Richmond Hill Historical Society. “We’d like to thank Councilman Ulrich for all his efforts to bring back the farmers market.”

To view the entire harvest calendar, click here. Stock is subject to availability.