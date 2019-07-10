Would-be burglar caught on camera prowling around a Flushing home: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who tried to break into a Flushing home last week.

According to police, at 10:15 a.m. on July 3, an unknown man broke into a home in the vicinity of 27th Avenue and Murray Street by breaking the screen window. When the suspect noticed that the property had security cameras, he fled the scene empty-handed in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect prowling around the property:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.