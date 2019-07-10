Would-be burglar caught on camera prowling around a Flushing home: cops

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who tried to break into a Flushing home last week.

According to police, at 10:15 a.m. on July 3, an unknown man broke into a home in the vicinity of 27th Avenue and Murray Street by breaking the screen window. When the suspect noticed that the property had security cameras, he fled the scene empty-handed in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect prowling around the property:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Flushing filmmaker shows ‘We Were All Nobody’s’ documentary at Festival of Cinema NYC
Flushing filmmaker shows ‘We Were All Nobody’s’ documentary at Festival of Cinema NYC
Teen girl who was last seen at her Flushing apartment returns home (UPDATED)
Teen girl who was last seen at her Flushing apartment returns home (UPDATED)
Popular Stories
Woman in serious but stable condition after being shot on an Astoria street (UPDATED)
DOB issues $90,000 in fines to Queens companies and property owners in May
'You never see police here ... but now they're here': City tows away cars from Willets Point demapped streets


Skip to toolbar