Four men attack victim and steal his phone while riding a Queens bus: cops

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four thieves who attacked a man and stole his phone on a Queens bus last month.

On Wednesday, June 26 at around 3 p.m., police sources said that a 33-year-old man was involved in a dispute with four unidentified men on an MTA bus near Parsons Boulevard and 78th Road.

The men allegedly began punching the victim repeatedly and fled with his cell phone in an unknown direction. Cops said that the victim suffered cuts to his face but refused medical attention at the scene.

Surveillance video shows the four men boarding an MTA bus within the confines of the 107th Precinct.

All calls and messages are kept confidential. Below are photos of three of the suspects.