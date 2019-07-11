Queens gets creative: Astoria craft market celebrates its two-year anniversary

An Astoria craft fair group is celebrating its two year anniversary this July by doing what it always does – putting on a top-notch crafts market filled with talented creators and their work.

Queens Craft Brigade, an independent market that hosts makers exclusively from the “World’s Borough,” will hold its monthly market on Sunday, July 14, at its home in the VFW Hall in Astoria.

The market began back in 2017 when its founder, Robert Duffy noticed a lack space for local artists in Queens.

“There are a lot of amazing things being created in the borough,” said Duffy. “There has been a lot of infrastructure for makers in Brooklyn and Manhattan but a lot of the same things are being made here in Queens – and sometimes, even better.”

Two years on, Queens Craft Brigade has collaborated with over 120 Queens-based makers, offering an intimate and curated platform for the artists to sell their work.

“We have a lot of our makers tell us they make more money selling at our markets than they do at other places,” Duffy said. “People come from the neighborhood who really want to support local businesses.”

Both creators and customers keep coming back, according to Duffy.

“We see a lot of repeat customers. People are still supporting their neighbors,” Duffy said. “I think that’s amazing.”

July’s market, which will run from noon until 5 p.m., will feature about 25 creators including Frank Ape, Benchflour Bakers, Caryn Cast, HISS, Hellgate Farms, Astor Apiaries, GRL Supply and Key and Arrow Leather.

For more information about July’s show and future shows, visit www.queenscraftbrigade.com.