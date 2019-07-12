Artist to create a mural with a Queens Botanical Gardens youth group next week

Here’s the chance to experience the creative process and then marvel at the finished product.

Pasqualina Azzarello will paint a mural on Queens Botanical Garden’s Education Building from Tuesday, July 16, to Thursday, July 18.

As part of a week-long residency, Azzarello – who also works as an event planner, community organizer, and part-time faculty member at The New School/Parsons — will partner with members of QBG’s Junior Naturalists program to produce something that they feel is beautiful, appropriate and engaging.

There will also be a chance to meet the painter while she demonstrates her talent during a Flower Power Party on July 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s really just another day at the office for Azzarello, who specializes in collaborating with grassroots nonprofits to create public art that fosters public dialogue. Her first professional piece was a mural at Wellesley College that she finished at age 17. Starting around 2006, the New Jersey native made a name for herself in the Big Apple via gigs with the development firm Hudson Companies. Her projects included painting flowers on a construction fence in Brooklyn’s Dumbo and sleeping children on a construction fence around a New York University dormitory.

In Long Island City, she was part of a team that created a bicycle-rich mural that still wraps around the corner from 46th Avenue to Fifth Street, where Rockaway Brewing Company currently operates.

Definitely no stranger to the borough, Azzarello was an adjunct instructor at Queens College in 2008 and the Director of Public Programs at Socrates Sculpture Park from 2015 to 2016. Nowadays, she’s based in Massachusetts, where she works for the Easthampton City Arts program.

Attendance for the mural creation and Flower Power Party is free with QBG admission, which is $6 for adults. Seniors (age 62 plus) and students with identification pay $4, while children (ages four to 12) pay $2. Younger children have free entry.

QBG’s monthly Flower Power Party celebrates culture, nature, and food. On July 18, the theme is Dahlias, and the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company will perform.

The Junior Naturalists program teaches middle school students about everything from plants to ecosystems. They trap insects, identify birds, and even scavenge for edible weeds.

QBG is located at 43-50 Main St. in Flushing. There is an on-site parking lot.

Images: QBG (top); Shari Romar (bottom)