An Astoria building suffered a partial collapse on Friday afternoon.

At 3:03 p.m. on July 12, the FDNY received a call regarding a partial collapse at 25-40 42nd St.

Videos added to the Citizen app show firefighters on-scene surveying the damage to the building.

At this time, it is not known what caused the partial collapse. No one injured as a result of the collapse.

The FDNY is currently waiting for Con Edison to respond to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.