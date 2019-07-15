Bugs be gone! Aerial mosquito spraying in Queens’ marshlands continues this week

The city Health Department’s war on mosquitoes and West Nile Virus is continuing this week with more pesticide spraying in Queens’ marshlands.

On July 17, 18 and 19, the Health Department is sending up helicopters to perform aerial larvicide spraying from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Only non-residential areas will be subject to the spraying.

Though three days are scheduled for the spraying, it may be completed in less time. In the event of bad weather, the spraying will be delayed to July 19, 21 and 22.

The Health Department will be spraying VectoLex® FG, which contains a naturally occurring bacteria that kills young mosquitoes before they grow into adults. The Queens spray zones include marshy areas at Alley Creek at Alley Pond Park, the abandoned Flushing Airport, Dubos Point and Edgemere Park, Brookville Park and Kissena Park.

To date, there have not been any reported cases of West Nile virus this season in New York City. During warm weather, mosquitoes can breed in any still water that has been standing for more than five days. In the targeted Queens areas, existing hot and wet weather conditions can cause a rise in mosquito populations.

The Health Department is encouraging Queens residents to mosquito-proof their homes and report any standing water. Residents can reduce risk by using an approved insect repellant containing DEET, picardin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (except for children 3 years of age and under) or the active ingredient IR3535. Keep all swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs chlorinated and clean, or covered when not in use.

To report standing water, visit nyc.gov/health/wnv. For more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.