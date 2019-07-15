Elevator lift crushes man to death in basement of a South Jamaica restaurant

A 67-year-old man died after being crushed by an elevator lift in the basement of a South Jamaica restaurant on Monday morning, police reported.

The Fire Department said the incident occurred at about 6:29 a.m. on July 15 inside the Door Restaurant located at 163-07 Baisley Blvd.

More than 60 firefighters from 12 units along with officers from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call about a man trapped.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement sources said, they found the victim — Granville Wiltshire, 67, of 200th Street in St. Albans — unconscious and unresponsive. Fire Department sources said the man had been reported trapped between the elevator and wall.

Though firefighters were able to free the man, Wiltshire could not be saved, authorities said.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.