Get two free Mets tickets by donating in an annual summer blood drive in Bayside next month

Bayside Assemblyman Edward C. Braunstein is hosting his seventh annual summer blood drive in August.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, donors can go to Bay Terrace Shopping Center, located at 26th Avenue and Bell Boulevard, from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. to donate in the drive sponsored by the New York Blood Center.

“Each blood donation will help save up to three lives,” said Braunstein. “Our hospitals are in need of your assistance, so I hope you will take the time to share this lifesaving gift.”

Each donor will receive a voucher for two free Mets tickets. Additionally, the first 100 people who donate a pint of blood will receive a certificate for a free pint of soup from Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant & Caterers as part of the store’s Pint for a Pint program.

Eligible donors must be between the ages of 16 and 75 years old — 16-year-olds must have parental permission and age 76 and over must provide a doctor’s note to donate — and weigh at least 110 pounds and have not had any new tattoos in the past 12 months.

Donors must provide either their blood donor card, a photo ID or signature to the donation site. Donors are reminded to eat well (low fat) and drink plenty of fluids before donating

For more information on this event, call Assemblyman Braunstein’s office at 718-357-3588 or email braunsteine@nyassembly.gov.