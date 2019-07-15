Robber takes thousands in cash and accessories from hibachi restaurant patron in Fresh Meadows

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a thief who ran off with thousands of dollars in cash and apparel in Fresh Meadows last week.

Law enforcement sources said that on Thursday, July 11, just after 11 p.m., a man entered the rear door of the Tokyo Hibachi Steak House & Sushi restaurant located at 184-16 Horace Harding Expwy.

The robber allegedly approached the 48-year-old male victim and demanded his watch and bag, which had approximately $3,000 in cash. Police said the suspect then ran off in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 107th Precinct responded to the incident. There were no reported injuries.

Police described the suspect as a 25- to 30-year-old Hispanic man, who stands at 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.